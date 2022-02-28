Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,223. The company has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

