Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00015303 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $30.52 million and $1.53 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.20 or 0.99788852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00274946 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

