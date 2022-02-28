OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

