OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $8.02 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00007344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

