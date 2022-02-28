OHB (ETR:OHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.65

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.65 ($35.51) and last traded at €35.20 ($39.49), with a volume of 23909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €33.55 ($37.64).
The firm has a market capitalization of $611.42 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
