OHB (ETR:OHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.65

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.65 ($35.51) and last traded at €35.20 ($39.49), with a volume of 23909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €33.55 ($37.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.42 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

