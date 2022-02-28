Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 438,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $50.98.
In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
