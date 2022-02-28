Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 335.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

