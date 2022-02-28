ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ON24 by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.