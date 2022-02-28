ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ONTF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. 288,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,217. The firm has a market cap of $742.06 million and a P/E ratio of -85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. ON24 has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

