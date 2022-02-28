ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $87.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 2538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.21.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

