ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$4.07 EPS.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.30. 6,036,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

