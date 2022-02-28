ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. ONEOK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. ONEOK has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ONEOK by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONEOK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

