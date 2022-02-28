ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. 6,234,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

