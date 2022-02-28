Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of ONEXF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

