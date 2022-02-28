Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting C$84.43. 111,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,754. Onex has a 52-week low of C$72.71 and a 52-week high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.58. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

