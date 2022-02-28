Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s current price.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEX traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Onex has a one year low of C$72.71 and a one year high of C$101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

