Opium Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $173,481.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.79 or 0.06872515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.31 or 1.00413773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

