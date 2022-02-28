Oppenheimer Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.48. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

