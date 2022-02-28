Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

