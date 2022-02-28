Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

CCRN opened at $23.44 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $890.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 109.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

