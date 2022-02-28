Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

DAN stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

