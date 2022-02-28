Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
