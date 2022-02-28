Oppenheimer Weighs in on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

MMSI stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

