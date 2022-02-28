Origin Sport Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $160,610.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

