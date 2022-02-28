Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 32,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 654,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

