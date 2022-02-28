Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 875 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $750.87 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $834.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $883.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.