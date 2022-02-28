Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 325 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $409.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $414.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

