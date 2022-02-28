Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 9% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.45 and last traded at $128.73. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
