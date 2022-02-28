Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 9% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.45 and last traded at $128.73. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.