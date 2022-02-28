Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

