Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 136,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,473. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

