Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 136,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,473. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.