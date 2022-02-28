Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

