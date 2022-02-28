Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 5.9%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

