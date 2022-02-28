Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 41,160 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.81. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 71,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 80,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,011.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71,129 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

