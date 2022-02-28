Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $58.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

