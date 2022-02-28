Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $58.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
