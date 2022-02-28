Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. 17,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,998. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $33,656,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

