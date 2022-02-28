Owlet (OWLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

