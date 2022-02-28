Oxen Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $65,136.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.33 or 0.06741624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00260894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00768395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00069613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00399695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00203830 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,314,457 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

