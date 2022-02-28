Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.
In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
