Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 56800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

