PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Down 0.3%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 553.50 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.70). Approximately 610,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 587,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575.50 ($7.72).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.19) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.79) to GBX 770 ($10.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662 ($8.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 607.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 629.03.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.47), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($149,601.10).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

