Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.87. 374,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

