PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Trading Down 40.9%

Shares of PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $9.28. 30,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 15,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.
PAO Severstal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)
