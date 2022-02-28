PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Trading Down 40.9%

Shares of PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $9.28. 30,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 15,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

PAO Severstal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

