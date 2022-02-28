Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $107.13 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.