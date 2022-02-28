Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

PARR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 788,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

