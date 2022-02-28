Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,391.08

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $673,391.08 and $197,632.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

