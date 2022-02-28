Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$45.50 at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLC. CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$35.11. 63,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.74. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$29.08 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.