PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $916,263.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $916,263.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00280982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004788 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01142265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

