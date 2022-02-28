Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.39), with a volume of 12145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.70.
Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.