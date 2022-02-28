Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.39), with a volume of 12145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.70.

Get Parsley Box Group alerts:

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.