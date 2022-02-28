Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $508,589.96 and approximately $102.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00034898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00106438 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.