Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $105.21. 1,623,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

