Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ETR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $105.21. 1,623,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
