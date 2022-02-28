Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up to $207.50

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $207.50, but opened at $214.91. Paylocity shares last traded at $212.42, with a volume of 1,903 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.